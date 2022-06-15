No Lincoln LNER trains for three days during national strikes

With the largest rail strike in more than 30 years on the horizon, LNER have confirmed no trains will run to or from Lincoln on the three days of organised walkouts.

The strike action has been called by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers, following calls from the government for the rail sector to reduce costs by around 10% after a lull in services affected by COVID-19.

The RMT say the only way to do this would be to cut jobs, so have planned a three-day protest which will see over 50,000 rail workers take part in the biggest rail dispute since 1989.

The 24-hour long strikes take place on Tuesday, June 21, Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25 – happening at Network Rail and 13 English train companies.

Three train companies that run services through Lincoln – London North Eastern Railway, East Midlands Railway and Northern Railway – will be affected by the strike action from workers, and have said they will do all they can to avoid disruption.

However, LNER has now released its timetables, subject to final Network Rail validation, for the week beginning Monday, June 20, and the results highlight the impact of the strikes.

On the three days of walkouts, there will be no LNER trains to or from Lincoln at all, while the days in between will see just a few services to London King’s Cross.

Nationally the company will run around 38% of its usual trains, all of which are likely to be very busy. This has prompted LNER to ask people to avoid travelling via train over this period if at all possible.

If you have already booked a ticket for these dates you are likely to have been contacted via email to inform you if the times have been changed or cancelled.

For more information and to check the full timetables, visit the LNER website.

As for Northern Rail, the website still states that timetables for the full week in which strikes take place will be released soon, but customers are again being advised not to travel between June 21 and 26.

A statement reads: “On strike days there will be extremely limited availability of both train crew and signalling staff and as such we will not be able to operate services on most routes. There will be no replacement buses or alternative travel provided.

“Where we are able to operate trains, services will be very limited, and trains will not start as early as normal and will finish much earlier than normal.”

You can read more and check out the timetables on the Northern Rail website.