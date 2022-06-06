PM Boris Johnson faces vote of no confidence today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to face a vote of no confidence this evening.

An announcement by the Conservatives early this morning stated the threshold of at least 15% of the party seeking a vote had now been exceeded.

The vote will take place between 6pm and 8pm, with an announcement on the result due immediately afterwards.

It comes after the PM was fined following the Partygate scandal at Downing Street, with 30 Tory MPs now publicly saying he no longer has their support.

However a statement from No 10 this morning says the PM “welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs”.