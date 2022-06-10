Two men charged over Lincoln bike thefts

Two men have been charged with theft after four bicycles were reported stolen from an address in Lincoln.

The bicycles were allegedly stolen without their front wheels at around 4.10am on Monday 6 June from a bike storage locker in Brayford Wharf North. This was reported to police at 12.25pm that day. Four front wheels from other bikes at the location were also taken.

Working in partnership with the CCTV team at the City of Lincoln Council, officers from the Lincoln Neighbourhood Policing Team tracked two suspects over the course of several hours to other areas of the city, before they were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and the bikes recovered.

Steven Scrimshaw, 45, of Clasketgate, Lincoln, was charged with burglary, and has been released on electronic tag until a further court date in July which is yet to be set.

Andrew Roberts, 29, of Winn Street, Lincoln, was charged with burglary and bailed to court for a date in July, yet to be confirmed.