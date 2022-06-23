Wanted man arrested by police

He was arrested in Northamptonshire

Update 9.58am, 23 June:

William Appleyard, 34, has now been apprehended by officers in Kettering, Northamptonshire.

He was arrested in the town yesterday and remains in police custody.

We would like to thank everyone for their help with our appeal.

Original release:

We are seeking information on the whereabouts of William Appleyard, aged 34, who is wanted in connection with a robbery.

The robbery took place at S&D Bookmakers in Market Deeping at about 4pm on 13 June.

It was alleged that a man entered the bookmakers holding a knife and asked the cashier to hand over cash before making off from the scene.

An unknown quantity of cash was taken. No one was injured and no arrests have been made.

If you know where William is, or can assist us with our investigation, please call us on 101 and quote ref 22000338516.