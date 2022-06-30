Witness appeal after man ‘touched teen girl’s bottom’
Officers investigating an incident on Saturday 25 June in Cleethorpes are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
It was reported that a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man on the grassed area on Cleethorpes Promenade in the vicinity of the waterfall between 4:30pm and 5:00pm. It is then believed that the man touched the girl on the bottom.
The man is described as white, in his late 30s and around 6ft tall. He was wearing blue jean shorts and sunglasses, and he has either grey or very fair short hair.
If anyone has any information that could assist with our enquiries, you can contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference number 22*25917.