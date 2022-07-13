Army Reserve soldiers graduated at Grantham Barracks

South Kesteven District Council chairman Cllr Helen Crawford was invited to inspect a parade of Army Reserves on Saturday as they graduated from their basic training course.

Cllr Crawford joined Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery and Queen’s Chaplain the Revd Geraldine Pond for the official ceremony involving 90 Army Reserve soldiers at Prince William of Gloucester Barracks.

It was the latest Pass Off parade at the Army Training Regiment (Grantham), with a council party invited as VIP guests to join Reserves’ families in the celebration.

Leader of SKDC Cllr Kelham Cooke attended, along with Cllr Graham Jeal as Mayor of Grantham.

Cllr Crawford said: “It was an absolute honour to be asked to carry out the inspection. It gave me the chance to talk to some incredible young men and women who will in future be providing support to and operating alongside the regular Army at home and overseas, contributing to the nation’s defence.

“They have come to Grantham from all over the UK to be trained on all aspects of military life and they can be very proud of themselves for completing that successfully.”

Colin Thackery, who served for 25 years in the Royal Artillery, told Reserves: “You are an important part of the Army and will play an integral part in its four main responsibilities of protecting the United Kingdom, fighting its enemies, preventing conflict and dealing with disaster. You should be proud of the role that you will play.”

Reserves had successfully completed a 26-day modular basic training course, 40 distance learning lessons and physical development challenges.