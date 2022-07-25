Bike stars to blaze their skills in Boston’s Central Park
A fun and free event in August
Come along to this free event in Central Park and be amazed by the skills from the RPM Bike Trials Display Team!
On Tuesday 30th August, the RPM Bike Trials Display will be taking place from 12noon to 4pm. You can watch the skills from some of the UK’s most experienced demonstration riders with over 20 years of experience, they have performed at international music festivals, Hollywood film sets and gala events!
The team members have worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Redbull, Land Rover, Glastonbury Festival and Barclays, alongside equally important experiences with literally hundreds of schools, galas, fetes, country shows and small businesses.
They provide an amazing display of bike trials performances, bringing along a complete show package including specially designed demonstration rigs, PA, music and live commentary, to create exciting attractions and displays.
Rich from RPM Display said: “We are super excited to come back to Boston again to round off what has been an incredible summer, and we can’t wait to see all of you there!”
Cllr Tracey Abbott, Portfolio Holder for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to welcome back this event to Boston. It is a great event for all ages where people can come along and watch the skills from some of the UK’s most experienced demonstration riders with over 20 years of experience.”
You can keep up to date with the events taking place on the Visit Boston UK Facebook page – https://www.facebook.com/visitbostonuk