Gladiators TV stars ‘Jet’ into Cleethorpes Comic Con
They also spent time with RNLI Cleethorpes
A trio of stars from the 90s hit television show Gladiators spent time with the local RNLI crew in Cleethorpes before heading to Beachside Comic Con in the North East Lincolnshire town.
Jet, Lightning, and Cobra, who are also known as Diane Youdale, Kim Betts and Michael Wilson were in the town for the Comic Con event organised by RNLI crew member Pete Marriott.
Beachside Comic Con took place at Cleethorpes Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday, July 23 and 24. Pete then invited the trio to spend time at RNLI Cleethorpes’ lifeboat station on Sunday morning.
Matt McNally, RNLI Cleethorpes crew member and press officer, told The Lincolnite: “It was a fun and different experience and it gave a boost to all the volunteers to have something different happen on a Sunday morning. They told us about how much they respected the RNLI and the work that we do.
“Everybody that I’ve spoke to was a fan of the show, Gladiators, so it was great to have Jet Lighting and Cobra with our team.”
Meanwhile, RNLI Cleethorpes was called out to two incidents over the weekend, both involving people being blown out to sea in inflatables who were successfully rescued by the lifeboat team.