Grantham park hosting Summer Market and Family Fun Day

Remember to head along to Wyndham Park in Grantham this Sunday to enjoy summer sunshine as South Kesteven District Council hosts its Summer Market and Family Fun Day.

It takes place at South Kesteven District Council’s beautiful Green Flag award-winning park and is free to everyone – although some activities will require a small payment.

Fun family activities are being hosted by:

Grantham Tennis Club and Gym

Cliffedale Chandlers Table Tennis

South Kesteven Children’s Centres

Leisure SK

Joker Entertainment with their circus skills and balance workshops

The craft market will include stalls offering candles and wax melts; cards, prints and crafts; artisan jewellery and statement jewellery; homeware, home accessories and gifts; charity stalls; fudge and baked goods; crafts and vintage textiles.

Other attractions include inflatables and side stall games, model boats and model tanks.

The Visitor Centre, Wyndham Park Café & Cliffe Edge Cycles will be open.

Cabinet Member for Culture and Visitor Economy, Cllr Rosemary Trollope-Bellew, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the park again after such a successful event on Monday for the Queen’s Baton Relay event.

“It was wonderful to see everyone having such a great time and Sunday’s market and family fun day will give another great opportunity to enjoy everything this award-winning park has to offer.”

Parking is available short walk away in Grantham town centre, at nearby Queen Elizabeth Park and at Wyndham Park itself, where some spaces are set aside for disabled badge holders.

Temperatures are due to remain high this weekend and the Government has issued advice on staying safe this includes:

staying hydrated

spending time in the shade

covering up with suitable clothing and sunglasses

using at least factor 30 sunscreen

Due to a supplier issue, the opening of the new play park will be delayed to a later date.