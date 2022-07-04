Historic Lincoln hotel has a new owner with ambitious plans

He wants to invest in the hotel

The White Hart, One of Lincoln’s iconic Bailgate hotels, has been bought by Coleby-based businessman Andrew Long.

Taking ownership of the hotel and garages across, Andrew has acquired The White Hart as a going concern, by way of an ‘off market’ transaction negotiated directly with Ambar Paul, Principal of Contemporary Hotels.

The current General Manager Ian Robinson and all employees will be retained under the new ownership.

Andrew Long, Principal Director of Travel Sector Property Limited (TSPL), said: “We are delighted to have acquired this historic 50-bedroom hotel in its unique Uphill location.

“We are proud to own this property, located within the imposing presence of the iconic Lincoln Cathedral and a few steps away from the city’s Norman Castle.

“We look forward to progressing our proposals for significant capital investment to upgrade and improve the existing facilities.”

Former owner, Ambar Paul, said: “We are pleased to have completed the transaction with Andrew and his companies, knowing he will successfully invest in the long term future of the hotel”.

TSPL has also entered into a Management Agreement with Luxury Hotel Management Limited (LHM), owned by Nigel Chapman and colleagues who are well-established and highly experienced hoteliers.

Andrew and his team also bought the Hotel Polurrian on The Lizard, Cornwall earlier in the year.

Andrew added: “The White Hart first opened more than 600 years ago as a Coaching Inn and has been one of Lincoln’s premier hotels since being substantially rebuilt and extended in the early 1800s.

“We see the property as being an exceptional redevelopment opportunity. In particular, the garage and car parking areas at 2 Bailgate and off nearby St Paul’s Lane.

“The Eastgate Suite (Orangery) has a well-established reputation as a popular wedding and function venue, which also includes the former King Richard Restaurant. We are committing substantial resources to create a prestigious and welcoming upgraded hotel.

“Our intentions are to invest in an excellent restaurant, cocktail bar, function suite and leisure facilities, restoring the hotel to its rightful status as a premium leisure and business destination at the heart of Lincoln’s popular historic Uphill area.”

Nigel Chapman, Principal of LHM, said “We are pleased to be working with Andrew, having got to know him and his professional team very well. Lincoln is a fantastic city and the White Hart Hotel occupies a unique location with strong trading attributes for leisure and business use, along with significantly enhanced food and beverage facilities to serve the local area.”

Andrew is a Co-founder of the Extra Motorway Service Area Property Investment Group, where he continues to be CEO and an ongoing investor. He has some 40 years of property and operational experience in the Hospitality and Roadside sectors

He has strong links with the city, having originally worked in Lincoln as a Commercial Property Chartered Surveyor & Partner of Earl & Lawrence, together with Banks, Long & Co.

Andrew retired from General Practice in May 2000 to focus on the expansion of Extra MSA Group, having initially trained in Lincoln with A Jackson & Son back in 1980.