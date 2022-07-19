18 mins ago

‘Hottest day on record’: Travel, school and service disruptions in Lincolnshire

The red weather warning remains in place

| Photo: Adobe Stock

School closures and travel disruption will continue to effect Lincolnshire as the Met Office’s first ever red weather warning for extreme heat remains in place across most of the country.

The exceptional hot spell of weather continues on Tuesday with temperatures expected to reach as high as 40°C in Lincolnshire later this afternoon.

The Met Office’s red weather warning is scheduled to remain in place until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 19.

The red weather warning remains in place. | Photo: Met Office

The weather forecast for Lincoln on Tuesday, July 19. | Photo: Met Office

School closures

Schools have put measures in place to protect children during the heatwave. Some have closed completely, and a number of other local schools will close at lunchtime to avoid classrooms overheating. The following schools remain closed on Tuesday, July 19:

  • St Christopher’s special school in Lincoln has been closed due to health risks
  • Thomas Middlecott Academy in Boston – 
  • Lincolnshire Wolds Federation Specialist Schools (St Bernard’s, Louth, and St Lawrence’s, Horncastle) 
  • Warren Wood Specialist School, Gainsborough 
  • Aegir Specialist School, Gainsborough 
  • Little Gonerby Church of England Infant Academy – closed to all pupils from 12.30pm on Tuesday
  • Charles Read Academy
  • St Francis Special School
  • Butterwick Primary School
  • Stickney Primary School New Leake Primary School 
  • Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School – closed from 1pm on Tuesday 
  • Walton Academy in Grantham

Travel

Due to the red weather warning, the Met Office has advised to expect delays on roads and road closures, as well as disruption and cancellations to rail and air travel.

Stagecoach said it is operating as normal and doing its best to keep moving, however some services have been disrupted by the ongoing staff shortages situation.

Meanwhile, public services such as bin collections have been effected this week and it is best to check with your local district council about any changes.