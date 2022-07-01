In pictures: Annual C2C2C fundraising cycle ride

Over 500 riders took part in the annual C2C2C 100-mile bike ride across the county to raise over £30,000 for local charities and good causes.
All the entry donations from the 536 riders raised around £25,000 which will be donated to local charities. In addition, 24 riders raised an extra £9,000 sponsorship for St Barnabas Hospice in its 40th birthday.
The riders started the ride during the morning of Thursday, June 30 from Lincoln Rugby Club on Lodge Lane in Nettleham before taking in some of the area’s most beautiful landscapes in the Lincolnshire Wolds.
The team from Stokes Tea. Left to right – Darren Bavin, Nick Peel, Paul Coulson, Jack Pearce, and Crispin Victoria. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite
They then headed to the coast at Saltfleet before the exhausted riders made their way back to Lincoln Rugby Club later the same day.
The cycling event known as Castle 2 Coast 2 Castle (C2C2C for short) happens ever year and the 2021 ride raised £30,000.
Members of the Stokes Tea & Coffee team were among the riders and kept the other cyclists caffeinated with coffee stations along the route too during what was a very successful event.