2 mins ago

In pictures: First National Bomber Command Day marked at IBCC in Lincoln

Inaugural remembrance day for Bomber Command squadrons
A moving tribute to mark National Bomber Command Day at Lincoln's IBCC on Thursday. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The International Bomber Command Centre in Lincoln has launched a new public service day to mark the squadrons that were so vital to World War Two victory.

The event took place at the Memorial Spire of the International Bomber Command Centre on Canwick Avenue in Lincoln, on Thursday, July 28 – otherwise known as National Bomber Command Day.

With 2021 marking the 85th anniversary of the Bomber Command’s formation, the IBCC recognised the milestone by launching a day which is set to become an integral part of the RAF’s annual cycle.

Tributes at the International Bomber Command Centre. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The Last Post was played as Bomber Command squadrons were remembered. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

The decision was made to hold an event in tribute of Bomber Command in light of the dedication of the squadrons during the Second World War, as they risked their lives to protect our nation during intense conflict.

Hazardous campaigns ran from September 1940 right up until war victory in 1945, as losses sustained reached the highest level of any campaign during World War Two.

The public service was well-attended. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A chance to pay respects. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

23 Victoria Crosses and countless Distinguished Service Orders were awarded to those involved, and Adolf Hitler’s minister for armaments described the failure to defeat Bomber Command as Germany’s “greatest lost battle of the whole war.”

Despite this, as the war ended there was political distancing from mass bombing, and the unbroken bomber campaign slid off the page of our war heroes – prompting the IBCC to shine a light on this often forgotten wartime service.

Many veterans were in attendance at the IBCC. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

A moving moment for many. | Photo: Steve Smailes for The Lincolnite

It was an open event for the public to attend, as a service was held with wreath laying, standards from across the county, readings from veterans and the playing of the Last Post.

See below for more pictures from the public service event, captured by The Lincolnite photographer Steve Smailes:

