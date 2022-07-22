Interactive AI art installation to open in Grimsby this summer

For two-days, on Friday 12th August, 10am-8pm and Saturday 13th August, 10am-4pm, St James’ Square in Grimsby will be the scene of an Artificial Intelligence enabled interactive public art installation.

Come and walk, jump, wheel and dance your way across St James’ Square, under the watchful gaze of CCTV cameras. Pull shapes inspired by the Murmuration artwork and see how your moves are interpreted by Artificial Intelligence into text displayed in real time. Are you a regular resident going about your life, or will your movements be interpreted as something else?

Walk This Way has been created by Annabel McCourt and Adrian Riley, the artists behind public artworks created for St James’ Square in 2021, Murmuration and Come Follow Me, and co-created with visual artists that use software, programming and emerging technology, Rod Dickinson and Sarah Selby.

Drawing inspiration from the area and the people they meet there, the fixed public art works are rooted in community and their histories, research, strong visual imagery, creative use of language and font style.

Walk This Way bridges the gap between the physical and digital artwork, and tests new ways to involve and animate people in the place.

Adrian Riley, Artist, said: “Being asked to develop a digital extension of Murmuration and Come Follow Me has been a welcome opportunity to look back at the origins of both artworks. It was important to us both that the content came from the people of Grimsby, which led us to the themes that are explored in this new digital piece – community, belonging, and ownership of public space.”

Cllr Tom Furneaux, cabinet member for culture at North East Lincolnshire Council said: “It’s great to see such exciting cutting-edge digital works being shown in Grimsby. It builds on the exceptional refurbishment of St James’ Square and gives an opportunity for residents and visitors to enjoy Grimsby town centre in innovative and exciting ways”

The public installation is part of Grimsby Creates Creative Programme, an ambitious, place-shaping schedule of activities, events, festivals, residencies and public art over three years. Supported by the Cultural Development Fund, which is funded by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and administered by Arts Council England, the programme is providing a unique opportunity to transform Grimsby into a vibrant town centre where heritage and creativity are enjoyed.

Walk This Way is delivered by Threshold Studios through Digital Democracies, a national project pioneering the development of democratic and innovative digital work in public space. Digital Democracies is a two-year research and development project led by Threshold Studios and supported by Arts Council England. It brings together three of the UK’s leading art and digital culture commissioning festivals – Frequency International Festival of Digital Culture in Lincoln, Freedom Festival in Hull and Brighton Digital Festival.

Samantha Lindley, Creative Director, Threshold Studios said: “Investing in research and development, and creating a space for new and experimental work to be tested publicly, is crucial for innovation and creativity to thrive. So, we’re pleased to be supporting the development of this new work and connecting with live public audiences, through the Digital Democracies commissioning programme.”

Walk This Way interactive installation will be taking place at St James’ Square, on Friday 12th August, 10am-8pm and Saturday 13th August,10am-4pm.

The artists will also be on hand to explain how the technology behind the piece works and discuss the implications of this technology in our daily life.

To find out more visit www.digitaldemocracies.co.uk and www.grimsbycreates.co.uk