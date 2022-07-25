Large ball bearings seized after criminal damage in Birchwood
Incidents were reported at numerous properties
We are investigating reports of criminal damage in the Birchwood area of Lincoln.
Three large ball bearings were found and seized by officers after damage was caused to a living room window of a property on Meadowlake Close. It is thought that the damage occurred at some point between 5pm and 6pm on Friday 22 July.
Another property on Meadowlake Crescent also reported damage to their window on Friday 22 July. A similar incident was reported from another property on the same street but thankfully there was no damage caused.
We are appealing for information to help with our enquiries.
If you can help, please get in touch in one of the following ways below.
- By calling 101 quoting occurrence number 22000426761.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting occurrence number 22000426761 in the subject line.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.