Lincolnshire man charged with two counts of rape
A trial date has been set for August
A man will appear at Lincoln Crown Court in August accused of two counts of rape, among other offences.
Michael Young, 32, of Skegness Road, Burgh Le Marsh, appeared at Lincoln Magistrate’s Court yesterday (27 July) to face the following charges:
- Two counts of Rape
- Two counts of Intentional Strangulation
- One count of Controlling and Coercive behaviour
- One count of Criminal Damage
He has been remanded until 24 August when he will stand trial at Lincoln Crown Court.