Man charged over ‘armed robbery’ incident in Scunthorpe
A man has been charged following an incident yesterday (Monday 11 July) at a business premises on Burringham Road, Scunthorpe.
Dylan Paterson (28) of no fixed abode has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon, burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and other driving offences.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court.
It is reported that a man entered a business premises and is believed to have demanded cash whilst threatening staff with a weapon.