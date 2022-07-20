Man denies knife charge after brother injured in Grantham incident

The case has been listed for trial

A man has denied having a bladed article in a public place following an alleged incident in which his brother suffered a leg wound.

John Price, 22, is charged with possessing a kitchen knife at a house Tennyson Avenue, Grantham, on 21 May this year.

Price, of no fixed address, entered a not guilty plea to the charge during a hearing at Lincoln Crown Court.

He also faces a second offence of unlawfully wounding his brother, James Price, on the same date.

The court heard James Price suffered an injury to his leg after his brother allegedly chased him into the property with a broom.

John Price did not enter a plea to the wounding allegation and will next appear at Lincoln Crown Court on 21 September.

Judge Simon Hirst provisionally listed the case for a trial at Lincoln Crown Court on 15 December.

The trial is expected to last two days.

Price was remanded into custody until his next court appearance.