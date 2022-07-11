5 seconds ago

Man remains in hospital after serious B1398 Ingham crash

He suffered serious injuries in the collision
| Photo: Lincolnshire Police

We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a serious injury collision on Saturday.

This was a single vehicle collision, involving a three wheeled white and blue motorbike, and happened around midday on 9 July.

A section of the B1398 was closed between Ingham and Fillingham and re-opened later that day.

A man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.

If you have any information to help the investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways.

  • By calling 101 quoting incident 188 of 9 July.
  • By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 188 of 9 July in the subject line.