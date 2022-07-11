Man remains in hospital after serious B1398 Ingham crash

A drug dealer has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement in an organised crime group (OCG) distributing Class A drugs across the communities of Scunthorpe.

Alcino De Oliveira (29) of Cottage Beck Road, Scunthorpe appeared at Grimsby Crown Court today, Monday 11 July after being charged with money laundering, possession with intent to supply and supply of Class A drugs.

Acting as the ringleader of an organised crime group, in January this year Alcino appeared at court charged in connection with public order offences for which he received a 9 month suspended sentence for affray.

Having received the suspended sentence, unemployed De Oliveira continued to fund his lavish lifestyle splurging on designer clothing by supplying drugs throughout Scunthorpe, without thought for the local community, the residents or those effected by addiction.

Following a successful 10 day intensification period in a bid to stop his continued involvement in organised crime De Oliveira was arrested and charged alongside 31 others in May with 140 offences relating to the supply of drugs.

Superintendent Doug Blackwood leading the investigation said: “This was a highly complex and co-ordinated investigation and I am pleased De Oliveira is now behind bars. I hope this serves as a stark warning to others looking to come to our communities to deal and distribute drugs. You’re not welcome here, and we will not tolerate it.

“This type of criminality can cause significant disruption to our local communities, and we will continue to do everything we can to continue to bring those responsible to justice.

“By stopping this gang’s activities, we have prevented significant amounts of drugs from being sold on the streets of Scunthorpe and the associated crime and anti-social behaviour that goes with this kind of offending.

“I would like to thank our colleagues from partnering agencies for their support throughout the entirety of this investigation. The work they do within the communities to assist those battling addiction contributes to making a real difference.

“I would also like to thank all the people who contact us with information about drug dealing and drug-related crime in their areas.

“We investigate all information that we receive, so please don’t worry if you don’t see immediate action. Sometimes we use what you tell us to build the bigger picture of evidence ensuring we have the best possible chance of a positive court outcome, as in this case. Please keep talking to us if you have any information about crime in your area.”

