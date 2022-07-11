Man remains in hospital after serious B1398 Ingham crash
He suffered serious injuries in the collision
We are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a serious injury collision on Saturday.
This was a single vehicle collision, involving a three wheeled white and blue motorbike, and happened around midday on 9 July.
A section of the B1398 was closed between Ingham and Fillingham and re-opened later that day.
A man, aged in his 30s, was seriously injured and remains in hospital.
If you have any information to help the investigation, please contact us in one of the following ways.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 188 of 9 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 188 of 9 July in the subject line.