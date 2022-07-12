17 seconds ago

Million-pound Grimsby home with outdoor pool for hot summer days

A delicate blend of luxury and elegance
The Laurels has the look of an ideal home to enjoy the summer at. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

A remarkable six-bedroom home dominated by bold chandelier pieces, luxurious rooms and even an outdoor heated swimming pool has been listed on the market at over £1 million.

The Laurels on Church Lane in Humberston, near Grimsby, has been made available on the housing market by estate agents Martin Maslin – at a guide price of £1,350,000. See the full property listing here.

It comes with six spacious bedrooms, five reception rooms, five ensuite bathrooms, a triple garage, an outdoor kitchen & bar area, as well as a heated outdoor swimming pool.

A beautiful outdoor area with its own heated swimming pool. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Situated on a 7000 sq ft plot of land, The Laurels has luxury and tradition in abundance, with sweeping chandeliers becoming statement pieces of every room and a structural focus on open plan living.

There are a range of high-quality appliances in the kitchen, while the living room comes with a custom built-in media unit, sliding doors into a patio area outside and there is also ample space to balance work and relaxing.

Even an outdoor bar and kitchen area for those warmer months. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Lets take a look inside:

A beautiful view of the front of the property. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Crystal colour scheme for the entrance hall. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Built-in media facility in the living room. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

A focus on open plan living with the kitchen and diner. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

A chandelier that will certainly grab your attention. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

The master bedroom, with patio doors that open out into the garden space. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

There are a total of five ensuite bathrooms spread across three floors. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Most rooms in the property have a bold chandelier piece, even the guest bedrooms! | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

A dressing room giving you space to find the perfect summer outfit. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Natural light aided by multiple patio door spaces. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Each room offers plenty of space. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

Who wouldn’t want to go for a swim in their own pool? | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby

The Laurels. Stunning. | Photo: Martin Maslin Grimsby