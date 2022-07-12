Million-pound Grimsby home with outdoor pool for hot summer days

A remarkable six-bedroom home dominated by bold chandelier pieces, luxurious rooms and even an outdoor heated swimming pool has been listed on the market at over £1 million.

The Laurels on Church Lane in Humberston, near Grimsby, has been made available on the housing market by estate agents Martin Maslin – at a guide price of £1,350,000. See the full property listing here.

It comes with six spacious bedrooms, five reception rooms, five ensuite bathrooms, a triple garage, an outdoor kitchen & bar area, as well as a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Situated on a 7000 sq ft plot of land, The Laurels has luxury and tradition in abundance, with sweeping chandeliers becoming statement pieces of every room and a structural focus on open plan living.

There are a range of high-quality appliances in the kitchen, while the living room comes with a custom built-in media unit, sliding doors into a patio area outside and there is also ample space to balance work and relaxing.

Lets take a look inside: