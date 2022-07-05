More North Lincolnshire families to enjoy warmer homes with government grant

An award-winning scheme that kept 163 North Lincolnshire homes warm last winter is rolling out its third phase to residents.

The Government-funded Green Homes Grants has a £1.6m spending pot to help low-income households save money and stay warm.

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, welcomed this further roll-out: “This is a substantial amount of Government money that will be used to keep people safe, warm and well this winter.

“It is especially welcome at a time when energy prices are rising, and low-income households are especially hard hit. This will have a really positive impact on people’s lives.”

Last winter, 163 homes benefited from the grants – resulting in an overall potential annual energy savings bill of £24,363, as well as 153.5 tonnes of carbon.

This aligns with the Council’s Green Future strategy, which is committed to cutting carbon and building a sustainable North Lincolnshire.

The project was so successful it won National Insulation Project of the Year at the National Energy Efficiency Awards earlier this year.

Park home resident Tony Charles had external wall insulation fitted as part of the scheme.

He said: “It’s improved the look of the house and it’s saved me money every month off my gas bill, when you’re an old age pensioner that matters a lot!”

Advisors will be visiting areas across Scunthorpe over the next few days telling people in both on-gas grid and off-gas grid homes how they can apply for the grants, which can fund:

Loft insulation

Cavity wall insulation

External wall insulation

Solar panels

Representatives from YES, Energy Solutions Ltd, the Council’s delivery partner for the Green Home Grants scheme, will be in the following areas:

Lilac Avenue

Ivanhoe Road

Hampton Road

Amos Crescent

St. Lawrence Place

Annes Crescent

Eastfield Road

St Margaret’s Walk

Axholme Road

Foxhills Road

Brocklesby Road

Brandon Road

Merlin Road

Bridges Road

Somerby Road

Messingham Road

All staff will be identifiable with ID badges and uniform. Call 01724 297000 if you have any concerns.

For more details about the scheme, go to the YES Energy Solutions website or contact them on 01422 880100.