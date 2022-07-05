More North Lincolnshire families to enjoy warmer homes with government grant
Helping low-income households save money
An award-winning scheme that kept 163 North Lincolnshire homes warm last winter is rolling out its third phase to residents.
The Government-funded Green Homes Grants has a £1.6m spending pot to help low-income households save money and stay warm.
Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, welcomed this further roll-out: “This is a substantial amount of Government money that will be used to keep people safe, warm and well this winter.
“It is especially welcome at a time when energy prices are rising, and low-income households are especially hard hit. This will have a really positive impact on people’s lives.”
Last winter, 163 homes benefited from the grants – resulting in an overall potential annual energy savings bill of £24,363, as well as 153.5 tonnes of carbon.
This aligns with the Council’s Green Future strategy, which is committed to cutting carbon and building a sustainable North Lincolnshire.
The project was so successful it won National Insulation Project of the Year at the National Energy Efficiency Awards earlier this year.
Park home resident Tony Charles had external wall insulation fitted as part of the scheme.
He said: “It’s improved the look of the house and it’s saved me money every month off my gas bill, when you’re an old age pensioner that matters a lot!”
Advisors will be visiting areas across Scunthorpe over the next few days telling people in both on-gas grid and off-gas grid homes how they can apply for the grants, which can fund:
- Loft insulation
- Cavity wall insulation
- External wall insulation
- Solar panels
Representatives from YES, Energy Solutions Ltd, the Council’s delivery partner for the Green Home Grants scheme, will be in the following areas:
Lilac Avenue
Ivanhoe Road
Hampton Road
Amos Crescent
St. Lawrence Place
Annes Crescent
Eastfield Road
St Margaret’s Walk
Axholme Road
Foxhills Road
Brocklesby Road
Brandon Road
Merlin Road
Bridges Road
Somerby Road
Messingham Road
All staff will be identifiable with ID badges and uniform. Call 01724 297000 if you have any concerns.
For more details about the scheme, go to the YES Energy Solutions website or contact them on 01422 880100.