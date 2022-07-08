Victim named as North Lincolnshire suspect awaits murder trial

A man killed in Doncaster has been named by police just days after a 38-year-old male from North Lincolnshire was in court charged his murder.

Emergency services were called at 4.23am on Saturday, July 2 to reports that a man was seriously injured on South Parade in central Doncaster.

The man who has now been named by police as Mateusz Chojnowski, 28, was taken to hospital but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found that he died of injuries to his head, chest and abdomen.

Mateusz’s family paid tribute to their “much-loved son and brother” saying they were “devastated beyond words” following his death.

They said: “Mateusz was a much-loved son and brother and will be missed by all who knew him.

“He was taken before his time at a young age of 28 years old and now he will never be able to have the family he wanted to have. He had his whole life ahead of him.

“We are devastated beyond words and are struggling to accept that he is no longer with us.”

Steven Ling, 38, of Park Drain, Westwoodside in North Lincolnshire, was charged with murder and remanded into custody to appear at Doncaster Magistrates Court on Monday, July 4.

Ling later appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 5 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

No pleas were entered during the hearing, but an eight-day trial was set for November 28, 2022. Ling has now been remanded into custody until the next hearing.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, Senior Investigating Officer at South Yorkshire Police, said: “We are still keen to speak to a number of people who were in the area of South Parade in the early hours of Saturday morning, and may have witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it.

“If you haven’t already come forward to speak to us, I would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number 175 of July 2. Information can also be reported to South Yorkshire Police using their new live chat or online portal – the online platform can be accessed here.

Alternatively, information can be reported through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.