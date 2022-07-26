Passengers react to train cancellation mayhem in Northern Lincolnshire

TEDxBrayfordPool’s flagship festival of inspirational speakers is back for a fifth year, exploring the ‘Brave New World’ that’s forming around us, across two days of talks and activities.

The programme across September 3 and 4 at the Engine Shed will be the first time the event is held in person since 2019.

In celebration of ideas worth spreading, speakers will look towards a new era of building the community we want to be part of – from sustainable food systems to the power of community, Lincoln is leading the way in making the world a more remarkable place.

Speakers sharing their bold ideas and experiences include scientists, inventors, entrepreneurs, educators, change makers and musicians.

In the Saturday lineup is England Rugby Union legend, Rory Underwood, who will share his experiences and knowledge of developing great businesses, Lincolnshire 30 Under 30 recipient and bio-entrepreneur, Luke Smith, who’s work is reducing methane emissions using seaweed, renowned author Guy Mankowski, who during lockdown was given the personal archive of iconic band Hole’s bassist Kristen Pfaff, alongside many more of brilliant thinkers and doers from Lincoln and Lincolnshire.

On Sunday, the event’s adventure programme is designed to turn ideas into action, feed your curiosity and spark deeper conversation.

You can get hands-on in the Activation Lounge area with some of the ideas featured in the speaker programme. From agri-robotics to seaweed farming and augmented reality to photography, you never know what you might discover!

Participate in discussions for curious minds around topics like crime and justice, climate change, sports and culture, and much more in the Discussion Lounge area. Or take to the streets for special guided Adventure Tours exploring urban flora.

This year, organisers have also been granted an extension to increase capacity to 350 guests for the first time.

Early bird tickets are available until the end of July, they’re priced at £25 and give access to both days’ programmes. From August 1, tickets will be available at £35 with an under-26 concession of £12. Booking fees apply.

For details of the full line up and to buy tickets visit the website here.

Curator, Andy Farenden, said: “As custodian of a global brand I’m incredibly proud of our team’s success in not only gaining an extended licence from TED, but also that in generating £1.5 million of social return on investment for our city over the course of the last four years.

“Returning to live events after an extended pandemic break has been challenging, but as we’ve seen through the success of the TEDxBrayfordPoolSalon series this year people are ready for this.”

Co-organiser, Owen Lewis said: “We’re really excited to add the adventure day to the programme to that showcases what a remarkable place we live in.

“Offering a full weekend long programme for the first time gives us a real chance to celebrate new thinking, creativity and curiosity, both through idea sharing and hands-on activities. We’re also really looking forward to returning to The Engine Shed.”

Since TEDxBrayfordPool launched in 2017, the team has hosted an incredible number of speakers and performers across the TEDxBrayfordPool, [email protected] and TEDxBrayfordPoolWomen events. You can view the talks online here.