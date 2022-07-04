Police appeal after mobile stolen from Boston YMCA
Suspect allegedly entered staff only area
We are looking to identify the man in the image after a mobile phone was stolen from the YMCA in Boston.
On Saturday 25 June, a male described as having a medium build with short black hair and facial hair entered the store on Strait Bargate. It’s reported the suspect entered a staff only area at around 5.17pm and stole a mobile phone.
The suspect was wearing a black puffer style jacket, a white t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time of the incident.
We would like to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with our enquiries. If you have any other information, please get in touch.
By calling 101 quoting incident 169 of 26 June.
By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 169 of 26 June.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.