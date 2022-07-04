Police appeal after mobile stolen from Boston YMCA

A Spalding man who admitted perverting the course of justice and stalking his ex-partner was today (Monday) jailed for four months.

Timothy Hart, 46, of Alexandra Road, was also made the subject of a two year restraining order which prevents him from contacting his former girlfriend.

Lincoln Crown Court heard the offences occurred after the couple’s three and half year relationship came to an end.

Following the end of the relationship Hart’s ex-partner returned home on 16 April to find him lying on the floor next to her bed, the court was told.

Hart was asked to leave but took his ex-partner’s car keys and returned on April 30 when he banged on the front door.

On that occasion Hart’s ex-partner did not answer the door and he was later arrested by police.

Following his release Hart made a number of phone calls to his ex-partner.

During one of the calls Hart’s ex-partner answered and asked him: “I’m not going to get my car keys back?”

Hart replied: “No, not until you drop the charges,” the court was told.

Anna Soubry, mitigating, said Hart knew that he faced a jail sentence.

“It is just a question of length,” Miss Soubry acknowledged.

“The most serious matter is the perverting of public justice.

“He admitted that in interview and has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.”

Miss Soubry told the court Hart was a hard working mechanic who had the offer of a job once he is released from prison.

She added that Hart also faced the prospect of losing his Spalding home.

Hart admitted an offence of stalking and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice between May 5 and May 7 this year.

Passing sentence Judge Simon Hirst told Hart: “Perverting the course of justice is a very serious offence because it strikes at the heart of the justice system.”

Hart was also made the subject of a restraining order for two years.