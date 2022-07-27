Police appeal after stolen bank card used in two Lincoln shops

We are appealing for help in identifying two girls who we believe may be able to help us with our enquiries into a robbery and fraud.

A bank card belonging to a woman in her 20s was used to make a number of purchases at two shops in Monks Road totalling around £50. The card had been reported stolen in an earlier robbery.

We have been following a number of lines of enquiry, and now hope that a public appeal can assist us further. We would like to speak with the two girls pictured who may be able to help us with our investigation.

The first girl is described as having long black hair, mid teens, and is pictured wearing a grey top, black puffer style coat, black leggings and white trainers. The second is described as white with dark brown hair, mid teens, and is pictured wearing a black top with a white Nike logo, black Adidas leggings with triple white stripes down the sides, and white Nike trainers.

A 19-year-old man has been interviewed under caution in relation to these offences.

If you know who the girls are, please contact us in the following ways: