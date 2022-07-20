Police investigate theft of pushbike in Lincoln

Waterside Shopping Centre is ready for an American addition to its list of stores, as confectionery shop SugarSweet USA prepares to open in Lincoln.

The food and drink brand currently has a store in Skegness, but will expand its horizons with a site inside Lincoln’s Waterside Shopping Centre – which opens to the public on Thursday, July 21 at 10am.

The premise of the shop is to be a hub for all the major confectionery brands recognised in the USA, but are hard to get hold of here in the United Kingdom.

This includes the likes of Jolly Rancher, Reese’s Pieces, Gatorade, Hershey’s and much much more – with items varying from super sweet to strong and savoury.

SugarSweet’s owners first opened the Skegness store in 2016, and have seen popularity soar since that time, prompting questions as to when a Lincoln branch could arrive.

Those questions have now been answered, and residents in Lincoln will be able to enjoy the snacks of our neighbours across the pond.

A Jolly Rancher slush machine will also be located behind the till for some American slushy drinks on a summer’s day, and as part of the opening process there will be 10% discounts on all items until Sunday, July 24.

The Waterside Centre’s General Manager Dean Cross said, “We are delighted that SugarSweet USA will be opening in the Centre, bringing something new to both the centre and the city.”

Owners of the business, Eva and Gabe, said of the opening: “This is going to be a very exciting venture for us to be opening our second SugarSweet USA store. We have had so many requests to open in Lincoln, we thought, why not!”