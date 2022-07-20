Police investigate theft of pushbike in Lincoln
Police believe this man can assist with their enquiries
We would like to speak to the man in the image after a pushbike was stolen from Guildhall Street in Lincoln.
This happened just after 3.30pm on Saturday 2 July. A male wearing a black and white checked shirt, grey shorts and black sunglasses on his head reportedly walked past the bike before taking it and cycling off towards Newland Street.
We believe the man in the image may be able to assist in our enquiries.
If you know the identity of this man or witnessed the incident yourself, there are a number of ways you can get in touch.
- By calling 101 quoting incident 288 of 2 July.
- By emailing [email protected] quoting incident 288 of 2 July in the subject line.
- If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.