Police issue Efit after woman injured in Grimsby assault
Officers are today releasing an Efit image of a man that they would like to speak to following an alleged assault at an address on Winchester Avenue in Grimsby earlier this month.
The incident took place at around 11.30am on Friday 1 July when a man reportedly entered a property and took items from a woman before assaulting her, causing what are thought to be minor facial injuries, and leaving the address.
Officers are keen to identify the man shown in the Efit image and ask anyone that recognises him to call our non-emergency 101 line quoting log 22*28120.