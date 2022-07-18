Road closure for zebra crossing works near Grimsby

A dangerous Lincoln man who was found guilty of a string of sexual offences including rape was today (Monday) jailed for 21 years.

Shaun Otter, 52, must also serve an extended licence period of six years on his release from jail after a judge concluded he was “dangerous,” making a total sentence of 27 years.

Otter, of Shakespeare Street, Lincoln, had denied eleven sexual offences but was found guilty after a trial at Lincoln Crown Court.

The court heard Otter made threats to kill his victim and anyone else she told about the abuse. She felt “petrified” by his threats, the court was told.

However, the woman, who can not be named to protect her anonymity, found the courage to complain in 2018.

Steven Gosnell, prosecuting, read out a victim impact statement from Otter’s victim.

In her statement the woman described how she was left “constantly looking over her shoulder,” and had trouble sleeping.

She described having suicidal thoughts in her head, but added: “The love I have for my family and friends pulled me through day by day.”

The woman explained: “It’s never going to go away, but justice helps.”

Anna Soubry, mitigating, admitted: “It is an extremely serious case. There is no doubt about that.

“Mr Otter recognises he is going to get a substantial custodial sentence.”

Miss Soubry told the court Otter did not have any previous sexual convictions.

“It has never been suggested he has abused anyone else,” Miss Soubry added.

Miss Soubry said the reality was that Otter would die in custody.

However Recorder Graham Huston said Otter’s previous abuse of drugs and other reports of inappropriate behaviour towards women meant his risk of further offending was high, and the judge assessed he was dangerous.

Passing sentence Recorder Huston told Otter his offending had the “most lasting and profound” impact on his victim.

“You only cared for yourself,” Recorder Huston added. “You are the very antithesis of a caring human being.”

Detective Inspector Lee Nixon, of Lincolnshire Police Protecting Vulnerable Persons Unit said: “I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim. We know it’s an incredibly daunting thing to do to come forward and therefore we owe it to every victim to treat them with sensitivity and respect, and to do everything we can to make sure that perpetrators, like Otter, are brought before the court to face justice.

“This sentence is not only a punishment for Otter, but a message to perpetrators of the consequences of their actions. We hope it gives confidence to survivours that we will relentlessly pursue anyone responsible for such abhorrent acts, regardless of if it happened recently or decades ago.

“If you have been a victim of sexual assault, please know that you will be taken seriously if you come forward. Whether or not you decide to come to us, there is support available, and we would like to take the opportunity to highlight that.”

For anyone who may have been affected

See Lincolnshire Police’s section on support for victims of rape and sexual assault here.