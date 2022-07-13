Second man charged by Lincolnshire Police with non-fatal strangulation

We’ve arrested and charged a Spalding man with non-fatal strangulation. This is the second time we have charged an individual under a new legislation that aims to protect victims of domestic abuse.

Robin Goldsmith, aged 45, of Garners Wharf in Spalding was charged with non-fatal strangulation after an alleged assault reported to us on Monday 11 July.

Goldsmith appeared via video link at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today (13 July) where he was found guilty of the strangulation charge. He will be sentenced at Lincoln Crown Court at a later date.

The charge of non-fatal strangulation comes as a result of the creation of a new offence under the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 which was introduced nationally on 7 June 2022.

Crucially, the new offence carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Victims of strangulation may be left with little or no physical marks meaning previously, a charge of actual bodily harm or common assault may have been applied, which did not reflect the serious nature of the act.

Detective Superintendent Richard Myszczyszyn, Head of the Protecting Vulnerable Persons (PVP) Unit, said: “We take all reports of Domestic Abuse seriously and will take a robust action to support victims as best as we can. We are committed to using our powers to tackle abuse, including non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation.”