Step inside the cheapest house on the market in Lincolnshire

A boarded up house in much need of some TLC has been listed on the market in Gainsborough for just £35,000 – making it the cheapest available property in the county.

Costing just £35,000 from estate agents Martin & Co, the property on Darwin Street comes with two bedrooms and a bathroom, but the price of the house is just the beginning when it comes to making this place a forever home.

This guide price makes it the cheapest home currently available to buy outright, without shared ownership, in Lincolnshire (at the time of reporting). You can view the full listing here.

The agent acknowledges that “full modernisation and improvement” is required, setting up the property as an exciting renovation project for a suitable bidder.

There is a low maintenance yard to the rear of the property, and inside you can get a reception hall, lounge, separate dining room and an attic room.

Given the size of the house, sitting on a plot of just 0.02 acres, it falls under the Band A council tax bracket, and it is less than a mile away from two Gainsborough train stations – offering adequate transport links beyond Lincolnshire.

See more pictures of the property below: