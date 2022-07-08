Summer comeback for beach at Boston Central Park

The beach is making a return to Boston Central Park this summer, offering a host of activities for all ages – most of which are free.

The popular beach area is to be installed in the park on Tuesday, July 19 in time for the school holidays. It will stay for the duration of the school break until September 5 and can be used by anyone during the park’s opening hours.

The beach has proved popular with families in recent years and offers a great opportunity for friends to get together while the children play.

To celebrate the return of the beach, a programme of events – most of which are completely free – has been organised for people of all ages to enjoy this summer facility.

The events include:

• Thursday, July 21 – Teddy Bears Picnic. A free session for pre-school children only from 12noon to 2pm Bring your picnic and enjoy fun games, story time and play on the beach.

• Tuesday, July 26 – Sing-a-long around the beach. A free session for over 50s and those living with dementia from 2pm–4pm. Come along and enjoy singing with Boston’s Singing for Fun Group. There will be games on the beach or just come and listen and watch. All welcome.

• Thursday, July 28 – Fun in the Sun. A free session for those living with additional support needs from 1pm–3pm. Come along and have fun on the beach, play games, build sandcastles and listen or dance to the music.

• Wednesday, August 10 – Fairy Door Hunt, 10am-3pm, (last entry for hunt 2pm). The fairies will return to Central Park, Boston but we need your help to find all their doors. Cost is £2 per hunt – tickets can be bought here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/fairy-door-hunt-tickets-325449607537 or email [email protected]

• Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19. Free Family Fun Days on the beach, open to everyone from 10am-3pm. Bring your lunch and stay all day. There will be donkey rides, giant tortoises, bouncy castles, fun sports, face painting, arts and crafts, a magician plus much more. All activities are free.

• Saturday, August 20 – Free Skate Jam on the skate park from 12noon-4pm. Come and roller skate, skate board or BMX on the amazing skate park with Team Rubicon Action Sports School. There will be free riding sessions plus competitions with prizes throughout the event so come along and show your skills. Professional riders will also be demonstrating their skills. Don’t worry if you are new to these sports you will be given a chance to learn new skills.

• Wednesday, August 24 – Pirate Treasure Hunt from 10am-3pm (last entry for hunt 2pm). Some pirates have lost their treasure in Central Park – can you help them find it? Cost is £2 per hunt – tickets can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pirate-treasure-hunt-tickets-367448868457?aff=ebdsoporgprofile or email [email protected]

• Tuesday, August 30 – Free event from RPM Bike Displays from 12noon-4pm. Come along and watch the skills from some of the UK’s most experienced demonstration riders with over 20 years of experience.

Cllr Tracey Abbott, portfolio holder for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, said: “The beach is a wonderful asset to bring to Boston and I am delighted it is making a return to Central Park. The beach has proved very popular in recent years with families, offering a free day out for many, right on their doorstep.

“I hope many families visit the park and make the most of the events, many of which are completely free. From a Teddy Bears Picnic to fun days, there is something for all ages at Central Park this summer. I look forward to seeing the beach well used and being enjoyed by all who visit this summer.”