Appeal after vehicle interference at North Hykeham
A man was reported to be trying door handles in the area
We would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with reports of vehicle interference in North Hykeham.
Residents have reported a male trying car door handles in Nero Way.
The man is described as wearing a blue cap, a blue and black hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.
If you think you know who the man pictured is or have information that may help us in our investigation, contact us on 101 using reference number 22000433602.
Alternatively, you can email us at [email protected]