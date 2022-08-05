“Biggest fight of my life”: Decastro ready for war in world’s smallest combat arena

Lincoln bare knuckle boxer Nathan Decastro is training hard for what he said is “the biggest fight of my life” and will use the first defeat of his career as motivation for “a war with two fighters who will go through hell for victory”.

The 31-year-old had a perfect record of 16 wins and zero losses in professional boxing before making the switch to the bare knuckle variant of the sport in recent years.

After wins against Conan Barbaru and Paul Hilz led him to his first British title with Britain’s only bare knuckle promotion BKB, he unfortunately lost on points to veteran James Connelly in April.

This has made him more determined than ever for his next fight at the ‘world’s smallest combat arena’ The Trigon, which is a triangle ring at The O2 in London on Sunday, October 16. There will not be a BKB bout in October as the fight against Lorawnt-t Nelson is under the rules of BYB Extreme Fighting Series.

The next fight will see Nathan take on South Africa-born Lorawnt-t Nelson, who has had 50 professional fights in six different disciplines, and Nathan is under no illusion of how tough the fight will be.

Nathan told The Lincolnite: “He’s a come forward aggressive fighter like myself, so this fight will be war. He knocked out Ricardo Franco from Gainsborough in his last fight, who was a former world champion.

“It won’t go the distance (five three-minute rounds), it will be a knock-out and I just have to make sure it’s me that gets it. Neither of us will run around the ring, we’ll stand off in the middle.

“I am buzzing for the fight, I can’t wait. It’s a good opportunity for me to showcase how good I am.

“On the night (of my last fight), the better man won. I had personal problems leading up to it and also a broken rib, but that’s no excuses, the better man won. This time is about redemption and proving how good I am and that I’ve still got it.”

When asked about the different rules and whether fighting in a triangle ring will affect his approach to the fight, Nathan said: “It will be better for me. You have to fight and there’s not much room to move.

“BYB is similar to BKB, but in a triangle ring. You can clinch and hold and hit in BYB and it will be a really good fight.

“My approach will be the same as any other fight, training 2-3 times a day at Bracebridge Boxing Club. I’ve upped my level a bit with the training as this is the biggest fight of my life. Losing hurt me bad and I need to show I can come back after a loss.”

Since the defeat against James Connelly, Nathan admitted he’d been having takeaways almost every day and been hitting the booze, up until about two weeks ago due to a combination of enjoying post-fight life and because of the loss hurting him and taking a while to sink in.

Nathan, who runs his own business Tudor Building & Roofing Services Ltd, said: “But you can’t sit there and moan, you’ve got to get on with it. I’m not 100% yet, but mentally I feel great and I’m getting in good shape. I am getting faster, fitter, and stronger in the gym.”

After confirming this definitely won’t be his last fight, as he plans to keep going for at least another year, Nathan had a message for his fans.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who supports me. The support has been incredible and they are great people who have my complete and utter respect. Everyone is so good towards me and I’ve had lots of calls and messages after fights.

“I’d also like to thank my dad Frank for always believing in me from day one, even when no-one else did. I feel like I could reach the top of a mountain with him and we’ll get this victory together. I’d also like to thank Denny Oliver and Bracebridge Boxing Club for his support.

“I just want everyone to know that no matter where you come from, or what obstacles, illnesses, mentally or physically, they have that with the right mindset anything really is possible. Never give up on your dreams.”

Tickets for the fight are now sale priced at £30 (standard) and £50 (Kings Row), with VIP ringside with a private bar available for £100. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Daniel Roberts on 07858 177988.