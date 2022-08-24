Body found in the River Witham in Lincoln
A body has been recovered by police
An enquiry has been launched after a body has been found in the River Witham in Lincoln today (24 August).
Officers are currently on scene in the Stamp End area following a report that what appeared to be a body was in the water at 8.24am.
The person in the water has now been recovered.
At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the person’s identity.
We are currently on scene and Waterside North and South are closed. Please avoid the area.
If you have any information that can help in our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 97 of 24 August.