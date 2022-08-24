Body found in the River Witham in Lincoln

The devolution of power to a combined Greater Lincolnshire authority will be on the wishlist of many Lincolnshire councillors when the new Tory leader is elected in September.

However there continue to be fears the move could lead to local reorganisation down the line which would see all of Lincolnshire’s councils dissolved and replaced.

Speaking to councillors and media, it’s easy to feel the two ideas of devolution and local government reorganisation can get conflated, mixed together. So what’s the difference?

Devolution – the creation of an all new power

Greater Lincolnshire authorities Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council and North East Lincolnshire Council have been leading the charge on the latest bids to get government to devolve powers to them since way before the first attempt back in 2016.

Under devolution, a new layer of beaurocracy would be created on top of the existing 10 unitary and two-tier councils.

This would be a new overarching council, led potentially by a directly-elected mayor, would draw down powers and funding the government usually controls in a bid to deal with them locally.

If you were to speak to councillors locally, they might tell you that their authorities did this with reasonable success over the past two years, tackling and handing out COVID support from the ground rather than the government taking on the responsibility.

Speaking recently to Conservative County Councillor Colin Davie, the executive portfolio holder for economy and environment, he told Local Democracy Reporters that local councillors that local members understands Lincolnshire “very well”.

“The county understands the wider strategic view that you need to have to build the infrastructure and build the economy and the core services,” he said.

“Government needs to trust places a lot more… ultimately our decisions will be judged by our voters, the people who live in Lincolnshire and if they don’t like what we decide they’ll have a chance to sanction us.

“We should be allowed to shape what the future looks like and work with government to do that. Take some of the government money that they spend unwisely on benefits and management of systems around health and spend it better locally, get better outcomes, better bang for the buck.”

Local Government Reorganisation – Is it worth having 10 councils?