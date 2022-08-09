Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte filming at Belton House, says mystery writer

Dear readers, the ton are abuzz with the latest gossip: Belton House, Grantham is reportedly not the Dalek playground we were beginning to envision, but in fact the set of a Bridgerton spin-off about Queen Charlotte.

Filming at the Grade I listed country house and grounds has sparked rumours aplenty in recent weeks, predominantly of Doctor Who anniversary episodes.

Now though, an anonymous inside source (perhaps Lady Whistledown herself) has written to The Lincolnite to inform readers that crews are preparing the set for one of the biggest smashes in Netflix history.

Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn’s novels following the love stories of the Bridgerton family siblings in Recency era London. It became an instant hit when it premiered in December 2020. Its second and latest season became the most watched English-language television series on Netflix.

Though season 3 and 4 are in the works, a prequel focussing on the early years of gossip collector and Pomeranian lover Queen Charlotte, has also been confirmed.

The mystery source told reporters shooting for the series will take place this week at Belton House, and that some of the production’s leading stars would be on set – including India Amerteifio, playing young Queen Charlotte.

As it turn out, India has brushed shoulders with The Doctor, and lists Doctor Who among her most notable appearances on screen to date. She also starred in Netflix favourite Sex Education.

All hail Queen Charlotte!

For her next series, Lady @ShondaRhimes will chronicle Her Majesty's rise to prominence and esteemed power in a prequel that shall witness Golda Rosheuvel reprise her role and India Amarteifio join the Ton as young Queen Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/SELpiMdnDc — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) March 30, 2022

Golda Rosheuvel is expected to return to the new show as Queen Charlotte and Vicar of Dibley star James Fleet will play King George III.

The following cast members have also been reported: