City of Lincoln Council submits £2.8m Investment Plan

City of Lincoln Council has this week submitted its Investment Plan to Government in order to obtain its allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund – part of its national Levelling Up agenda.

Government has pre-allocated funds for every part of the UK until 2025, with our allocation being £2.8m. The Investment Plan addresses the three UKSPF investment priorities: communities and place; supporting local business; and people and skills.

Our plan sets out how these priorities will be delivered by addressing local opportunities and challenges through a selection of projects based on the needs of the area.

Our approach to this has been to assess data and to speak with partners and residents – this work will be ongoing throughout the funding period to ensure projects meet the needs of and can be shaped by our communities.

The fund represents an opportunity to deliver a range of schemes across the city to benefit individuals, groups and businesses. By building pride in place and reducing the inequality gap, we can improve life chances across Lincoln and support the local economy, helping our city grow and thrive.

Francesca Bell, who is the Assistant Director at the city council responsible for the bid, said: “The UK Shared Prosperity is an excellent and timely opportunity that enables us to work directly with our community to help them thrive.

“The flexibility of the fund means that we can work with our residents, businesses and stakeholders to design meaningful projects that benefit Lincoln and those who live and work here.”

We will provide further updates on progress via our website, so please ensure you keep checking back for the latest updates.

Further information on the UKSPF can be found at https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus