Council’s CCTV operators help rescue two children in Mablethorpe sea

They got into difficulty playing on an inflatable

CCTV operators helped in the rescue of two children who found themselves in difficulty while playing on an inflatable in the sea at Mablethorpe.

A duty CCTV operator based at Boston Borough Council was monitoring cameras covering Mablethorpe’s Queen’s Park when he first observed the children in difficulty and raised the alarm to the emergency services.

The district’s 24/7 CCTV monitoring is a partnership approach which operates from a shared control room at Boston Borough Council.

The incident happened on Wednesday, August 3 just after 3pm when the operator observed two children on a black rubber ring in the sea at Mablethorpe. They were approximately 150 metres out from the beach and struggling to paddle back.

The children were seen moving out further to sea and the duty CCTV operator contacted Lincolnshire Police while another operator kept a close watch on the children.

The incident saw a lifeboat being deployed, RNLI lifeguards at the scene and police also attended.

All the time, the CCTV operators kept observing the children in distress and were able to quickly dispel false information given at the scene that the owners of the inflatable were safe and back on the shore.

This led to a RNLI lifeguard entering the sea where he swam 800m to safely rescue them.

The children were checked over by paramedics and luckily were able to go home an hour later.

Cllr Steve Kirk, portfolio holder for the Coastal Economy who also has responsibility for Water Safety said: “This could have been a very tragic incident if it was not for the two CCTV operators’ observations, quick reporting and factual updates given to the emergency services during what was a fast-moving live incident. This could have had sad and devastating consequences.

“As well as this incident, the RNLI lifeguards have made other rescues involving inflatables in recent days on our coastline.

“The message is simple – don’t bring inflatables when visiting our beautiful beaches. They may appear to be a fun, beach accessory but we know how dangerous they can be and how quickly the current in the North Sea can change. You can quickly drift further into sea and even the best swimmers can get into difficulty.

“We want everyone who comes to the Lincolnshire coast for the day or on holiday to have a safe and enjoyable experience every time they visit. Please do not risk the dangers that come with taking an inflatable out to sea.”

The RNLI has a host of beach safety advice – read more here https://rnli.org/safety/beach-safety

A duty CCTV operator based at Boston Borough Council was monitoring cameras covering Mablethorpe’s Queen’s Park. | Photo: East Lindsey District Council