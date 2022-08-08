Headline acts announced for Lincoln Pride 2022
Alex Party and Booty Luv coming to Lincoln
Alex Party and Booty Luv have been revealed as the headline acts for Lincoln Pride 2022 on the main stage.
The event is less than two weeks away, taking place on Saturday, August 20 at the car park on Tentercroft Street.
Having been cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020/21, the celebration of the LGBTQi+ community is back with a bang in Lincoln, with stalls, live music and other activities for a fully immersive Pride experience.
Entrance is free for everyone, but you can purchase VIP tickets for an extra special experience or access to the Rainbow Circle, which gets you to the front of the crowd for the best view of the stage, here.
Alex Party are an international dance act made up of vocalist and writer Shanie and produced by brothers Paulo & Gianni Visnadi and DJ Alex Natale.
Their first track with Shanie, “Don’t Give Me Your Life”, was eagerly grabbed by London Records. The song made it to No 2 in the CIN Charts and in 1995 the band received the prestigious Club Record of the Year Award at the Music Week Awards.
Booty Luv are a stand-out British dance group formed in June 2006 by the record label Hed Kandi. They are two R&B singers, Cherise Roberts and Nadia Shepherd, who were both in the original line-up of the hip hop and R&B group Big Brovaz.