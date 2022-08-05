Lincoln Cathedral Flower Festival returns

Celebrating the life and works of St Hugh of Lincoln

The Lincoln Cathedral Flower Festival started this week, celebrating 950 years of the city’s iconic building.

Stunning displays blossom in every area of the Cathedral for the festival, which runs from 9am-4pm until Monday, August 8.

The festival celebrates the life and works of St Hugh of Lincoln, as well as many other notable visionaries whose “ideas and actions have shaped the world we live in and changed our lives”.

The displays at the festival cover poetry, theatre, film, and fashion, alongside history, exploration, invention, and more.

There is something for everyone, from the Mayflower Pilgrims’ journey to the New World to the moon landing, and even Harry Potter!

Tickets are available online here priced at £15 for adults, £13.50 for concessions, and under-16s can enter for free.

Anyone who would like to bring a group to the flower festival should email [email protected] to book their party. A special rate applies to groups of more than 10 people at £12.75 per person.

See more of our photo gallery below: