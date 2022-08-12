Lincolnshire man dies in A47 Cambridgeshire crash
The collision involved a truck and two HGVs
The man who died in a collision involving two lorries and a truck on the A47 in Cambridge has been named as a 28-year-old man from Lincolnshire.
The driver of the truck was travelling westbound at Kings Cliffe, having left the A1 near Wansford, when he was involved in a collision with two HGVs.
Officers and paramedics attended the collision, which was reported to police just before 7.15am on August 10, but sadly Cameron Shepherd, of Holbeach, Spalding was pronounced dead at the scene.
The drivers of the two other vehicles were uninjured, police said.
Cambridgeshire Police officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles in the moments leading up to it, or who has dash cam footage to contact them.
The force can be contacted one via their web chat service or by calling 101 quoting incident 115 of August 10.