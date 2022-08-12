Man charged with 14 offences after ‘filling car with fuel and not paying’
A man has been charged following a number of incidents yesterday (Thursday 11 August) in Grimsby.
Cameron Fitzgerald (18) of Wingate Road, Grimsby has been charged with 14 counts of making off without payment.
He is due to appear at Grimsby Magistrates Court today, Friday 12 August.
It is reported that a man approached multiple fuel stations in Grimsby and is alleged to have filled his car with fuel, he is then believed to have left without making payments.