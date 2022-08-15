7 seconds ago

Man in serious condition after incident at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe

An air ambulance landed at the scene. | Photo: @TheHamst/Twitter

Emergency services were called to Ashby Ville Nature Reserve, Scunthorpe shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 14 August following reports of concern for the safety of a man in the water.

The man was treated by emergency services before being taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious condition.

Anyone with any information or concerns about this incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting log number 373 of 14 August.