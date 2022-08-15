Man in serious condition after incident at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe

North East Lincolnshire Council, and its regeneration partners EQUANS, have started a £2.2m project to update the CCTV infrastructure across the borough.

The large-scale upgrade, which was agreed by the Council’s Cabinet last year, will introduce a single digital transition network, enabling public space CCTV as well as the monitoring of rapid deployment cameras for parking enforcement.

CCTV images captured by this network are a vital part of the area’s approach to solving crime, having been used as evidence in criminal investigations, or to support the search for missing persons.

Almost 170 pieces of CCTV imagery were passed to Humberside Police and Trading Standards between February 2021 and February 2022, aiding these agencies in solving cases.

The upgrades also form an important part of the borough’s drive to improve safety outside schools, making parking contraventions enforceable.

Councillor Ron Shepherd, portfolio holder for safer and stronger communities at North East Lincolnshire Council, said: “The borough’s extensive CCTV network is fundamental the detection and deterring of crime.

“We want people to feel safe when they visit our towns and having a good CCTV network helps reassure people that they, and their property is safe.

“That’s why we’re currently carrying out over £2-million worth of upgrades across our CCTV network. We’re bringing in state-of-the-art equipment to not only improve our current provision, but to extend the remit of these CCTV operations.”

Works on this project have commenced and all aspects of the work are expected to be completed by January 2023.