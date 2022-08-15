Man in serious condition after incident at Ashby Ville Nature Reserve in Scunthorpe
Emergency services were called to Ashby Ville Nature Reserve, Scunthorpe shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday 14 August following reports of concern for the safety of a man in the water.
The man was treated by emergency services before being taken to hospital, where he currently remains in a serious condition.
Anyone with any information or concerns about this incident is asked to call us on 101 quoting log number 373 of 14 August.