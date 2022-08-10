Manhunt after teen stabbed in Spalding

We are appealing for information that will help to identify the young man in the image.

We are investigating an assault which happened just before 8.45pm on Tuesday 9 August, near to Spalding Bowl, Winsover Road, Spalding. A man in his late teens has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, described as a stab wound.

We believe the person in the image may have information that will help our investigation.

It is reported there was a group of teenagers in the area at the time. We would like to hear from anyone who can help with our inquiries.

Detective Inspector Vickie Ward, said: “I understand that this will be of concern to the local community. We will be carrying out several lines of inquiry to collect and preserve evidence and to identify anyone involved.

“We are at an early stage in the investigation; I appeal to anyone who recognises the person in the image, or has information that will assist our investigation to get in touch.”

Please contact the Force Control Room on 101, quoting incident 434 of 9 August or alternatively through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org. In an emergency dial 999.