Nominations shortlisted for South Kesteven Community Awards

Nominations for South Kesteven District Council’s SK Community Awards have closed and shortlists drawn up before the final judging.

Community champions across seven categories will be announced at a special awards night on Friday, October 21st.

The final three in each category will all be invited to the Grantham Guildhall Arts Centre Ballroom for a celebration of community goodwill.

Cllr Annie Mason, SKDC Cabinet member for People and Safer Communities, said: “It’s going to be a great night and we are looking forward to meeting all the amazing people who have been nominated. Yet again the awards are enabling us to shine the spotlight on some real unsung heroes.”

Elected members, a previous winner, an awards sponsor and a couple of special guests met to scrutinise all nominations for the Good Neighbour, Business and the Community, Health and Wellbeing, Lifetime Community Champion and Inspirational Young Person awards.

Mary Freeland, from Upp Broadband, took part in the judging for the School Green Project category in which they are providing a £500 first prize to the winning school.

For the Neil Smith Beyond the Call of Duty award, Neil’s widow Candice and son Tommy helped to decide the shortlist for an award that carries the former SKDC employee’s name in recognition of how he saved Tommy’s life using CPR.