Opening date set as Popworld Lincoln promises ‘the best pop tunes in town’

It’s just over a month until party time as Popworld gets ready to open on Lincoln High Street on Friday, September 9.

Popworld will open in the unit formerly occupied by Fever & Boutique and has the same owners – Stonegate Group after £400,000 worth of investment to transform the site.

From late September, the venue will be open six nights a week with two rooms to choose from every Friday and Saturday evening.

The grand launch event will take place between 8pm and 10pm on Friday, September 9 – book a booth online here.

Popworld said that with popular club nights PopRox and Pop In Their Eyes, described as “karaoke like you’ve never seen it before”, “the venue will soon become a staple of Lincoln’s party scene”.

Lincoln’s partygoers are being told to expect “a bright and bold colour palette of yellows, pinks, aquas and purples, with its signature light up dancefloor and sexy booths a-plenty – an absolute must for a VIP night out.” The club’s signature Poptails will also “make every night out sweeter”.

Samii Eaton, General Manager at Popworld Lincoln, said: “It’s about time Lincoln got its share of neon lights and bright colours, so it goes without saying that we can’t wait to welcome everyone to our brand-new Popworld.

“We know this will be a great addition to the city, and it won’t be long until we start serving up a bold playlist, a bright venue, and vibes that are certainly one of a kind – the party is about to get started!”

Popworld Lincoln will be open 9am-5am Monday to Thursday, 8pm-5am on Fridays, and 8pm-5am on Saturdays.