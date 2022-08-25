Police concerned for welfare of missing Skegness teenager
Have you seen Chloe?
We are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 17-year-old Chloe, who was reported missing from her home in Skegness yesterday (24 August).
Chloe is described as a white female with light brown hair that is shaved at the back and she wears it up in a ponytail.
She was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and navy-blue jogging bottoms.
If you have seen her or have any information as to where she may be, please get in touch by calling 101 or emailing [email protected] quoting incident 210 of 24 August.