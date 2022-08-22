Police release artwork images after £35k break-in at Lincoln gallery

Thousands of pounds worth of artwork and sculptures were taken

Update, 1.20pm 22 August:

We have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary in connection with the incident involving Trent Galleries.

He has been released on bail while our investigations continue.

We are issuing images of artwork and sculptures stolen in a burglary at Trent Galleries with an appeal for anyone who may have been offered these to get in touch.

The items pictured are thousands of pounds worth of artwork and sculptures which were reported stolen during a break-in at the Sincil Street gallery at around 2.35am on Saturday 13 August.

We believe that they may be offered for sale to members of the public either directly or through other methods such as Facebook Marketplace.

We are warning the public that these are stolen goods, and we are appealing to anyone who is offered them for sale to contact us with the details.

We would also like to appeal for anyone who has information about their whereabouts to get in touch. Information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers.

We have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of burglary in connection with this incident, and he has been released on bail while our investigations continue.

If you have information about the paintings which could help, there are a number of ways to get in touch:

By calling 101 quoting incident number 73 of 13 August.

By emailing [email protected] quoting incident number 73 of 13 August in the subject line.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can report via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or online

ALSO READ: Goods worth £40k stolen in three Lincoln burglaries