Pro-café culture petition launched as new parklets spark anger in Louth

Pro-bid launched, but new feature goes down like lead balloon on social media

A petition in favour of keeping cafe culture style seating in Louth’s Cornmarket has been launched while the installation of new “parklets” on the town’s High Street has caused a stir.

Mike Bristow, from Larders Coffee House, launched the change.org petition to “Keep The Cornmarket Cafe Culture in Louth” on Tuesday and has recieved around 200 signatures in that time.

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s first parklet, which was installed on Mercer Row last night has sparked hundreds of commenters on social media with many already raising safety concerns and worries about the visual impact – a second one is due to be installed from 6pm tonight.

A recent public meeting saw around 250 people vote almost unanimously in favour of calling on the council to halt the Louth Active Travel Scheme – which aims to promote cycling and walking – and restore parking to how it was before changes were made across both Mercer Row and the Cornmarket.

However, in his petition, Mike Bristow said: “Larders Coffee House wish to ensure that the hundreds if not thousands of hospitality customers locally and holidaymakers that have enjoyed this unique to Louth cafe culture are given the opportunity to say yes to keep [it].

“This is your opportunity for a straightforward yes and have your yes passed to the county council who issued the license, ELDC who have been exceptional in supporting us and the Town Council.”

Lincolnshire County Council has said that previous consultation did see some support for the scheme, though local councillors and businesses have also said they were unaware of previous efforts to get feedback.

Cllr Richard Davies, executive member for highways said: “There’s clearly a lot of support in Louth, and across Lincolnshire, for exploring different ways of using our high streets and moving about them.

“The Government has provided this money to experiment with new ideas and approaches to try and do things better.

“Whilst I recognise that we don’t always get everything right first time, this petition does suggest that there is more support than some would like to admit for our experimental trial in Louth.”

Photos of the new parklets have caused a stir, however, with one post on the Move Louth Forward page already seeing more than 300 comments.

Chameleon owner Kerry Ashby, who posted the image, said: “I’m stuck for words! Except joke , not in keeping with Georgian conservation order, [waste of] tax payers money , hideous.”

Ingrid Ashton said: “I am not sure I would want to recline next to a busy road in the middle of town? Also concerned children might fall off the side into traffic?”

Elaine Hewson added: “They must have completely lost the plot. What an absolute… eyesore”

Louise Pilcher said: “That can’t be safe or healthy. How is this encouraging cyclists? It must make it more dangerous to bike through town as they’ll have to dodge in and out of these parklets.”

Ben Waring said he had been in support of the original plans for the parklets.

“The idea is absolutely fantastic! The seats/loungers though are awful and gimmicky! The original design was much much better, and just one is a real half effort.”

Louth Town and District Councillors Jill Makinson-Sanders and Andrew Leonard have again called for the county council to meet with them to discuss the scheme.

Councillor Makinson-Sanders said: “We will never get these issues sorted out unless we all calm down and sit and discuss it all.

“That way we should find a consensus that allows our independent shops to survive and thrive and we bring a bit of sparkle in the summer too.

“A hybrid is the answer and I think most people would find that acceptable. But launching petitions is not the way forward.

“If only Richard Davies had come to Louth and met us we would not be in this situation now.

“There are now three loungers on an aluminium base so that our shoppers can stretch out in luxury to watch the cars, buses, vans and lorries plus the occasional tractor, drive past just yards away from where they are sitting.

Councillor Leonard said he was “disappointed” that by the petition despite the “packed room against the scheme”.

He called the parklets “naff” sun loungers and repeated calls for councillors to be more open with “struggling” businesses.