Rock School Bus tunes up Lincolnshire’s mental health

Aiming to bring music to all ages in isolated areas

The Rock School Bus has rocked the village of Sutton St James on its tour of the south of Lincolnshire as it gives music to children, and more recently adults, in isolated areas.

Bolstered by NHS funding, 900,000 people are to be referred to this style of ‘social prescribing’ by 2024, which includes a whole list of things from walking groups to art, cookery and wild swimming.

Rocking with the band: all ages are welcome! | Screenshot: BBC Look North/BBC News Hub

Locals reported that the Rock School is “major therapy” and is “so much better than any medication”.

Amber Sinclair from the Rock School Bus said: “In terms of the mental health its harder to judge because obviously people are private and not everybody that comes to our sessions will need support mentally, but people always leave happier than when they came on.”

