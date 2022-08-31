Rock School Bus tunes up Lincolnshire’s mental health

Update, 8.13pm, 30 August

We have charged two people with murder after a body was found in the water in Lincoln’s Brayford Wharf North on Wednesday 24 August.

Kaspars Spiridonvos, 41, of Stamp End, Lincoln, and Andrejs Servutas, 43, of Monks Road, Lincoln, have both been charged with murder this evening (30 August).

The victim is believed to be 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, although formal identification is yet to take place. His next of kin are aware and being supported by specially-trained officers.

They were arrested on 26 August following a swift and thorough investigation by officers in the Lincoln Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Major Crime Unit (MCU), our forensics team and the digital forensic investigation team.

We would also like to thank our community for providing information which has helped our investigation.

Both men have been remanded into custody and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court at 10am tomorrow (31 August).

A 45-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder remains released under investigation.

We continue to appeal for information, dashcam footage and CCTV, particularly any motorists or witnesses who were in the area of Waterside North at around 00.30am on Sunday 21 August.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation you can now report via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22C89-PO1. Alternatively you can call 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference 97 of 24 August. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 or you can give information anonymously online.

Update, 10.40am, 29 August

Officers continuing to investigate a murder following the discovery of a body in the River Witham in Lincoln, are today releasing a picture of the believed victim, 45-year-old Igors Petrovs. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Enquiries continue today with a visible presence in the area to gather information and reassure the community. Our Underwater Search Unit are assisting with the investigation and a scene guard remains in place.

The two men arrested (aged 41 and 43) remain in police custody. The 45-year-old woman has been released under investigation.

Officers would like to reiterate the appeal for information, dashcam footage and CCTV. We would still like to hear from any motorists or witnesses who were in the area of Waterside North at around 0030 hrs Sunday 21 August.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation you can now report via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22C89-PO1

Alternatively you can call 101 or email [email protected] with incident reference 97 of 24 August.

Update, 11am, 28 August

We continue to investigate the murder of a man following the recovery of a body from the River Witham at Waterside North on 24 August. It is believed the man had entered the water at the same location in the early hours of Sunday 21 August.

The victim is believed to be 45-year-old Igors Petrovs, although formal identification is yet to take place.

We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have information in relation to the death. Police are particularly keen to hear from any motorists who were driving along Waterside North at around 0030 hrs Sunday 21 August who may have witnessed the incident. We are appealing for any CCTV or dashcam footage that may be of interest to our investigation.

Two men, aged 41 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and a woman, aged 45 years, has been arrested for conspiracy to commit murder. All three remain in custody.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation you can now report via our dedicated Major Incident Public Portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM22C89-PO1

Update, 10.14am, 27 August:

Following our initial enquiries, we will now be treating this as a murder investigation. We would like to renew our appeal and ask anyone who has information that might be relevant to our investigation to call 101 with incident reference number 97 of 24 August.

Two men, aged 41 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Update, 4.02pm, 26 August:

We now believe that we know the identity of the man whose body was sadly found in the River Witham early on Monday morning.

We are awaiting final confirmation, and next of kin have been made aware.

Original release 9.05am, 24 August:

An enquiry has been launched after a body has been found in the River Witham in Lincoln today (24 August).

Officers are currently on scene in Waterside North area of Lincoln following a report that what appeared to be a body was in the water at 8.24am.

The person in the water has now been recovered.

At this stage, the death is being treated as unexplained and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the person’s identity.

We are currently on scene and Waterside North and South are closed. Please avoid the area.

If you have any information that can help in our investigation, please call 101 quoting incident 97 of 24 August.