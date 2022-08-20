Skegness officers rescue woman from sea

A man from Market Rasen who saw his belongings destroyed by flash flooding has described it as “the icing on the cake” just a year on from losing his daughter to COVID.

Truan Randle only moved to Market Rasen earlier this year, and on Tuesday evening he was introduced to the dangers of flooding in the Lincolnshire town.

The 26-year-old is currently unemployed due to a long list of recent health issues, and his world had already been turned upside down by the death of his daughter last year after she contracted COVID-19.

Little did he know a new obstacle would enter his life this week, after flash flooding hit Market Rasen in an unprecedented fashion – drenching hundreds of homes and businesses.

Sat calmly in his living room on Tuesday, before he knew it the severe rainfall had made its way into his house. Moments later his entire floor was submerged and his belongings were ruined.

“It all happened so fast,” Truan said. “I was in my living room eating my dinner, and I heard running water.

“I assumed I’d left the kitchen tap running until I saw water coming under the back door! Within a minute it was coming under the front door too.”

A fundraiser has been set up by Truan’s friend Mark Priday, as he hopes the community can rally around one of their residents to help him back on his feet.

The GoFundMe (donate here) is to replace his furniture and bedding, all destroyed by the floods, and at the time of reporting it has amassed £700 from a £1,000 target.

It wasn’t just furniture damaged by this. Truan also lost all of his winter clothes, footwear, his microwave, important documents, family photos and video games for his games console.

There is no estimate to the cost of the damages so far, with Truan predicting it to take months for him to completely recover from this incident.

He added: “I’ve not had a great run of things lately. I’m still finding damage as I clean, and it’s had a very negative impact on my life – I’m still recovering from the costs associated with moving in two and a half months ago.

“The local community in Market Rasen has been absolutely amazing, I’ve already had a couple of furniture items donated to me, and thanks to all my friends in the community I’ll hopefully be back on my feet soon.

“I had no idea they were setting up a fundraiser, it came as such a shock and I cried when I saw it on Facebook.”